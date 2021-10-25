Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor trailer in Spring Lake

Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor trailer in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in Spring Lake on Monday afternoon.

According to Spring Lake Police Department, the crash happened on North Bragg Boulevard near Main Street just before 2 p.m. The road was closed for several hours.

Officers are investigating the crash and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
