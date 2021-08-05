Disney teases debut of fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel coming to Disney World

Disney revealed new details about its long-awaited Star Wars Hotel, including an out-of-this-world price tag.
The company announced pricing for its Galactic Starcruiser Hotel on Wednesday. A family of four can expect to pay $6,000 for a two-night stay at the resort on the Disney World park grounds.
Rates vary depending on your date of stay and additional perks, but admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios, as well as food and beverages are included.
The hotel, which opens in spring 2022, is billed by Disney as a "revolutionary new two-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own." The company called it the "most immersive Star Wars story ever created."
It follows the 2019 debut of Galaxy's Edge, which was the company's largest-ever expansion at its parks.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.
CNN contributed to this report.
