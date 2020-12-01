Business

Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline responders, military members in December

Corner Bakery also serving up free coffee this holiday season, no strings attached
Starbucks is giving back to frontline workers for the important work being done in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee giant is offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to frontline responders, also characterized as "essential employees," at participating U.S. Starbucks stores in December.

The promotion is in response to the recent rise in cases and hospitalizations. The company said it has given more than 2 million free cups of coffee to frontline workers this year and its foundation has donated more than $1 million in support of frontline responders since March.

"It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities," said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. "We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee."

The offer is available to those who work as health care providers, doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

Corner Bakery is also serving up a free cup of coffee from now through Dec. 31, no subscriptions or strings attached.

The offer is available in-cafe or online for pick up or delivery. Use the FREECOFFEEE code online.
