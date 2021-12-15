State trooper shot during chase in Yancey County

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A state trooper was shot Tuesday while assisting another law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.The shooting happened about 4:25 p.m. as the trooper was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device near US 19 and Newdale Church Road in Yancey County.Trooper Kevin E. Glenn, a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect was taken into custody and there is no believed threat to the public at this time, the SHP said."This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve," said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "Now is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our Patrol family during this difficult time."The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.