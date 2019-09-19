reckless driving

STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges in incident with Durham school bus

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Diana Mems, the driver known across the Triangle for her STAYUMBL personalized license plate, was found guilty in two of three charges related to an incident with a Durham School bus.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Mems, a convicted felon stemming from a previous breaking and entering case, was on trial for a reckless driving incident caught on camera by a Durham school bus driver.



After finding Mems guilty of two of the three charges, the judge moved the case directly into the sentencing phase.

"The sheer number of accidents on this record is remarkable," the judge said before making a sentencing judgment.



Mems faced a maximum of 120 days for each guilty charge. The judge consolidated Mems sentence into one but suspended those terms and sentenced Mems to 12 months of supervised probation. If Mems were to violate her probation she could potentially face the 120 day active sentence

Within the first 60 days of Mems' probation, she will have to participate in a driving course, serve 25 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.

Mems said she was disappointed by the ruling and thinks the attention she's been getting on social media is unfair.



"I wouldn't hurt a fly," she said after court. People blow things out of proportion with the smallest thing."

Mems said her faith is helping her right now.

"I don't have no worries whatsoever because my peace is founded on a sure foundation," she said.

Mems is facing additional charges in Wake County including speeding and reckless driving.

A court date is scheduled for next week, although Mems' attorney said that will likely be pushed back to the end of the month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamtrialschool busreckless drivingfrauddrivingaccidentcrashdriver
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECKLESS DRIVING
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
State agency investigating 'Stayumbl' driver for possible insurance fraud
Authorities in Durham investigating 'reckless' car meet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He was misbehaving:' Daycare teacher defends assault allegations
Mom concerned after daughter says classmate threatened to kill her
Women demand change at NAACP amid harassment allegations
NM announces plan to offer free college tuition to state residents
Durham man recorded 6-year-old in WakeMed bathroom, warrants say
Activist Pauli Murray's family home in Durham to be restored
Chapel Hill pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash
Show More
Authorities identify man who died in Fayetteville police custody
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Sick? Some doctors seeing signs of an early flu season
VIDEO: Terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
More TOP STORIES News