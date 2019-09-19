STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges in incident with Durham school bus

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Mems, a convicted felon stemming from a previous breaking and entering case, was on trial for a reckless driving incident caught on camera by a Durham school bus driver.
Diana Mems aka #STAYUMBL driver found guilty on two charges - Judge preparing to sentence now. She is already a convicted felon from Breaking & Entering charge. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ZERFt9l4WF— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 18, 2019
After finding Mems guilty of two of the three charges, the judge moved the case directly into the sentencing phase.
"The sheer number of accidents on this record is remarkable," the judge said before making a sentencing judgment.
The #STAYUMBL driver sentenced to 120 days, one year probation, community service in Durham, a defensive driving course, and fine she’ll have to pay to Durham Public Schools. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/shsxT5R99a— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 18, 2019
Mems faced a maximum of 120 days for each guilty charge. The judge consolidated Mems sentence into one but suspended those terms and sentenced Mems to 12 months of supervised probation. If Mems were to violate her probation she could potentially face the 120 day active sentence
Within the first 60 days of Mems' probation, she will have to participate in a driving course, serve 25 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.
Mems said she was disappointed by the ruling and thinks the attention she's been getting on social media is unfair.
Mems did speak with us after court- #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kZskGlvRmq— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 18, 2019
"I wouldn't hurt a fly," she said after court. People blow things out of proportion with the smallest thing."
Mems said her faith is helping her right now.
"I don't have no worries whatsoever because my peace is founded on a sure foundation," she said.
Mems is facing additional charges in Wake County including speeding and reckless driving.
A court date is scheduled for next week, although Mems' attorney said that will likely be pushed back to the end of the month.