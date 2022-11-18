Hundreds of middle schoolers attend STEM event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a hundred Triangle middle school students went red for STEM Thursday in Raleigh.

The American Heart Association's STEM goes red event took place at Allscripts in North Hills. The event was held in person for the first time after a two year hiatus.

ABC11's Amber Rupinta was emcee and asl lead a panel discussion with women in STEM.

The event works to expose young ladies to opportunities available in science, technology, engineering, and math fields or STEM.

While women makeup close to half the U.S. workforce, they hold less than 25 percent of the roles in STEM fields. Events like this are designed to help close the gap for future generations.

"We want girls to be energized by careers in research. In stem fields. And not be intimidated by it. And go home inspired and with that spark, and their mind that I can do this. STEM doesn't scare me. And I'm going to be the next engineer I'm going to be the next scientist," Go Red for Women director Sangeetha Menon said.

Students took part in hands on demonstrations with a local cardiologist and NC State Wilson College of Textiles professor. They also took part in panel discussions with professionals and speed mentoring.