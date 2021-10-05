apple

Remembering Steve Jobs legacy 10 years after his death

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering Steve Jobs legacy 10 years after his death

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Today marks 10 years since the death of Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

His legacy lives on through family, friends, and the Cupertino, California-based company.

Jobs died when he was 56, after battling pancreatic cancer.

WATCH VIDEO: The history of Apple
EMBED More News Videos

From the Apple I to the iMac to the Apple Watch, here is a look at Apple's history.



One decade later, current Apple CEO Tim Cook sharing this message on Twitter just about an hour ago with a quote from Jobs: "People with passion can change the world for the better."



Jobs' friend and longtime design collaborator Jony Ive also shared these words in a Wall Street Journal exclusive, saying: "Perhaps it is a comment on the daily roar of opinion and the ugly rush to judge, but now, above all else, I miss his singular and beautiful clarity. Beyond his ideas and vision, I miss his insight that brought order to chaos. He was not distracted by money or power, but driven to tangibly express his love and appreciation of our species. He truly believed that by making something useful, empowering and beautiful, we express our love for humanity."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscupertinotim cookapple watchbusinesstechnologyiphoneipadappleu.s. & worldsteve jobssteve wozniak
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments
Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life after serious fall
TOP STORIES
NCAE: New race education rules in Johnston County 'divide parents'
LATEST: More than 10K in NC have had COVID-19 multiple times
100 years after lynching of Black teen, Chatham County apologizes
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
Show More
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
NC doctor a viral hit on TikTok for posting skincare advice
GlaxoSmithKline announces plan to move out of RTP
12-year-old being treated at UNC has had COVID effects for a year
2 dead in apparent Harnett Co. murder-suicide, sheriff's office says
More TOP STORIES News