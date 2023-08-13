Cumberland County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen food truck

Authorities in Fayetteville are searching for a stolen food truck that went missing in July.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, on July 22, the Tropical Caribbean Cuisine Food Truck was stolen around 10 p.m. from a location on Cumberland Road

Police said the suspect is driving a white Dodge Ram 3500 and was last seen on Cedar Creek Rd.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Property Crimes Detective R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5549. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).