Cumberland County Sheriffs searching for suspects who stole generator from middle school

Officers say Gregory Santillo,53, and an unknown male stole an $80,000 Multi-quip Generator from Spring Lake Middle School using a rented U-Haul truck. Both suspects were seen earlier in the day, pulling a camper behind the U-Haul.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Santillo is wanted for felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. He is also wanted in several other counties and is a suspect in other recent larcenies within the City of Fayetteville.
Police found the generator Wednesday morning.
Santillo is described as having several unique tattoos that cover his entire body and his head.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective K. Hall at (910) 677-5455 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information may be submitted electronically.