Wake County homes left damaged after Friday's severe weather

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the Quintanilla family, they stayed dry when storms rolled through central NC, but their home in Wake County was a messy sight.Heavy rain and severe storms moved through the area Friday, damage many homes just like the Quintanilla's."We came and see this, but nobody was in home when it happened.,." Vivian Quintanilla said.A tree fell through the family's home damaging the bathroom and bedroom."it's like, nervous," Quintanilla saidLess than five miles away homeowner Jeffrey Newkirk was startled by the sound of a tree crash through his house."It was like boom, boom, and the time I turn around and look back at the house, the tree just came down like that,". Newkirk said.Newkirk says his plans have changed for the holiday weekend."It won't be South Carolina that's for sure. So yeah, it's okay. clean up," Newkirk said.As unpredictable as storms can be Newkirk gave some advice to other Homeowners."Have some insurance. we do.," He said.