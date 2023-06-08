Artist Tobe Nwigne amplifies purpose through music and multicultural storytelling

In honor of Black Music Month, Tobe Nwigwe steps into the "On The Red Carpet" Storytellers Spotlight.

From Houston, Texas, Nwigne is a multi-talented artist, actor and singer.

"The thing about music that makes the artist storytelling so unique is that music is the most powerful tool on the planet earth," said Nwigne. "What inspired me to become a storyteller is the void that I saw and the industry for the content in which I produce."

Since childhood, Nwigne has loved music, but didn't think it would be his calling. He also loved sports. He played football, but once he stopped playing the sport, Nwigne started on the path of developing his music career.

Over the years, Nwigne has been inspired by artists like Biggie Smalls, Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley and many more. He believes music is the most powerful vehicle to inspire others, especially motivating the youth.

"I chose music and I applied everything that I learned throughout my life when I was young, playing sports, which is discipline, perseverance, consistency, all that type of stuff to be able to do the things that I'm doing musically," said Nwigne. "I applied a lot of that that I learned young throughout my years of football to my orchestra. And they work in tandem."

A defining moment for Nwigne's career happened when he was asked to be a part of Black Panther series. In addition, the creative process was extra special because Nwigne was able to work with his wife, Fat Nwigne.

Their musical talents are featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

"I was able to see and experience everything at the same time to help the ideas just flow out of me and my wife," said Nwigne.

"I think it's the rhythm of the actual music that makes it a very like strong and powerful form of storytelling," said Fat Nwigne. "Once you get a person involved in that rhythm and the pattern of the music and they enjoy it, then they can start listening to what you're actually saying and tune in a little bit closer because they are already feeling good from the actual music."

The power couple were honored to be a part of the worldwide cultural impact stemming from the Black Panther franchise.

"I definitely feel like Black Panther was the was one of the most essential, monumental, unique sparks to light the fire to bridge the gap between Black Americans and Africans on the actual continent and unifying them," said Tobe.

"I genuinely feel like I'm called to show people that you do not have to operate the way that the majority of the world operates. You can stand on principle, you can have a vision, you can stay true to that, and you can do it your own way," expressed Tobe.

"I think that's empowering to know like, where you come from," said Fat Nwigne. "To know the wealth and the kingdoms that we come from. And I think that Black Panther provided that like gateway."

Tobe Nwigne's message to everyone is one of encouragement.

"Don't leave anything for tomorrow that can be done today. Like live every day like it could be your last because it possibly could be."

Watch the entire story in the video above.