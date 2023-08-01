'Stranger Times' exhibit in Durham to focus on teen experience during pandemic

A new exhibit, "Stranger Times," is opening soon at the Museum of Durham History.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit, "Stranger Times," is opening soon at the Museum of Durham History.

It focuses on the experience of teenagers during the pandemic, and how their lives were turned upside down with virtual relationships, remote learning, and social isolation.

The museum is partnering with Durham Public Schools to share stories from both students and teachers.

They are sharing what it was like to go to school online, what it was like to be away from their friends for a year," said Michelle Needham, Director of Education Programs and Exhibits. "What that experience is like for them to come back to school and being in that environment and how they're adjusting, now that the pandemic has settled."

The exhibit is set to open Sept. 8.