'Not acceptable': Family home when stray bullet flies through window

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A peaceful Friday evening dinner turned into a terrifying moment for a Franklin County family.

Kim Renner said her grandson, 7-year-old Hunter was sitting just feet away from a window when they heard gunfire coming from the woods behind their home.

"It was several rounds. Boom, boom, boom. We're not Afghanistan. We're not Syria. Yesterday we felt like that's where we were, a war zone in our home at dinner time. It's not acceptable," Renner said.

Surveillance video captured by their camera shows a loud boom as the bullet goes into the house.

In their neighborhood near U.S. 401 and Tarboro Road, neighbors say the problem has been going on for years - people shooting and hunting in the woods that surround their neighborhood where kids play outside. They want people to know this isn't the country anymore.

"It's frightening for the people that live here, for our families, for our animals. You are going to kill someone if you're just shooting willy-nilly," said neighbor Kristen Orr.

Orr posted about the incident on Facebook and said many people were supportive of the situation.

They called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, but believe not enough has been done.

ABC11 also reached out to the Sheriff's Office. They confirmed they received a call of shots fired in the neighborhood Friday, but would not elaborate further or explain what steps were being taken to investigate.

Meanwhile, neighbors worry the situation won't be taken seriously until someone gets hit.

"It's not okay and it's not gonna go away until we find out who did it," said Renner.