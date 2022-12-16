Winston-Salem State University student goes viral after arrest during final exam

A North Carolina college student was arrested after a disagreement with a professor during a final exam.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina college student was arrested after a disagreement with a professor during a final exam.

Campus police at Winston-Salem State University responded calls about a disturbance Wednesday morning.

A video of the 20-year-old student being placed in handcuffs gained national attention on social media.

University officials said the disagreement was over an assignment and no one was injured in the incident.

The student is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

University officials say they are continuing their investigation at this time.