2 Durham men charged in January shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

Two people are dead and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in a Durham neighborhood.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Friday that they have made two arrests in a January shooting that left two dead and two injured.

Deonte Devon Percell, 28, of Durham, and Dominique La'Ron Percell, 27, of Durham, were charged in the deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 31 in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call there around 1:30 a.m.

Jason Epps, 34, of Durham was pronounced dead at the scene. Terence Kimble, 58, of Durham, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Two other men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deonte Percell, left, and Dominique Percell Durham Police Department

Both Percells were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Deonte Percell was arrested and booked in the Durham County Jail with no bond. Dominique Percell is incarcerated in another county and warrant service is pending.

Investigators said the shootings appeared to be an isolated incident. The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-943-0972 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.