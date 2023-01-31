2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting

Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Stratton Way around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in a Durham neighborhood.

When officers arrived on Stratton Way they found four men who were shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The other two men who were hurt were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the shooting and police have not released any suspect information at this time.