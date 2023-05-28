Sour weather doesn't keep people away from sweet treats in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colorful dessert food trucks lined a rain-soaked Fayetteville Street in Raleigh Sunday as hopeful vendors prepared for Sugar Rush 2023.

Vendor Hildreth Jones smiled as she described the sweets she hoped to sell.

"Lemonade slushes. We have 10 different flavors, raspberry, cotton candy, and several different flavors. And they come in several different sizes," Jones said.

"Fried cheesecake," said Shaunetta Burke as she described her food truck's specialties. "We have yum yum pies, which are fried turnovers. We have some candy apples today."

Organizer Jay Jones remained positive while sharing his original vision of Sugar Rush's fifth year downtown.

"Thousands of people out here, pure sunshine, hot weather the whole time," he said. "But it's okay, we'll ride it out. No problem."

On cue, the rain accelerated from a drizzle to a downpour moments after his prediction.

"First time ever. But it happens. Ride with it, either way, I'm used to it," said Jones.

But the hard rain wasn't enough to keep Raleigh visitor Keith Lordsy away from a food truck that sold the pillowy, sugary confections that tourists and locals in New Orleans enjoy with coffee.

"I saw the listing for Rain couldn't dissolve the Sugar Rush event in Raleigh. and thought I'd come down and get some," he said. "I like the rain."

Jones marketed Sugar Rush as a rain-or-shine opportunity, and he's already looking forward to returning in 2024.

"Always. It's too easy. Lock it in, we'll be here again," said Jones.