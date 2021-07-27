Summer sports camps see surge in participation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a year of lockdown and now seeing the best in the world compete in Tokyo, young aspiring athletes are ready to get back to the sports they love.
"It's fun and exciting to see other people than just my friends," Grace Bindon said.
In May, 11-year-old Grace started participating in the Skyhawks Sports Academy.
"I had everything ready the night before," Grace's grandmother Molly Bindon said.
Like many parents, Molly was ready to get Grace back to normal.
"Oh it's a nice experience. She's got more confidence. She's building a great foundation for going into volleyball for middle school, and she's just excited," Molly said.
"Being back at camp, I think is just a thing we took for granted," Skyhawks Sports Academy representative Jordan Brown said.
In 2020, they only hosted a few camps. This year, Skyhawks Sports Academy is back in full force with all sports across the Triangle.
The group is seeing a surge in participation. If you're interested in putting your child into one of these camps, visit Skyhawks.com.
