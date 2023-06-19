Starting Tuesday, Durham Public Schools Nutrition Services will host its summer food service program for students in Durham.

Durham Schools begins summer meals program for children in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools are out and for many children, a struggle begins to get consistent meals once summer break begins.

The Durham County Public Library will host a launch event at Oxford Manor's recreation center at 3633 Keystone Place from noon until 1 p.m.

Summer meal sites can be located by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

To qualify for the free meals children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals.