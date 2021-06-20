Juneteenth celebrated with a special screening of 'Summer of Soul' in Harlem

HARLEM -- Many gathered in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on Saturday to remember a cultural turning point and to watch 'Summer of Soul' - a new documentary coming to Hulu and theaters that chronicles the Harlem Cultural Festival.The festival happened in 1969 when concerts over half a dozen weekends came to be about much more than music. Then and now, a festive mood prevailed in the same place where the Summer of Soul happened - and like the original series of shows, it was free for the community.Half a century has not diminished the power of what happened when history hit a pivot point.The music was the best that two generations of performers had to offer. But as its name suggests, 'The Harlem Cultural Festival' was about a whole lot more.Riots had erupted the previous year, following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.The performance by Gladys Knight and the Pips was filmed along with so many others, but the tapes sat unused in a basement for decades, until Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson had them restored to create his first movie.Its first official project under Disney's Onyx Collective brand shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past, and present.The feature also includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension, and more.The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.'Summer of Soul' will be, the same day that the film opens in theaters.