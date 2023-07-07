It's almost time again for the beautiful sunflowers of Dix Park to bloom!

Dix Park sunflowers expected to bloom next week: Everything you need to know before you visit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's almost time again for the beautiful sunflowers of Dix Park to bloom!

The 280,000 sunflower seeds planted earlier this year are expected to start blooming the week of July 10.

The large field of sunflowers is free and open to the public from dawn until dusk seven days a week.

On Friday and Saturday during the peak bloom, visitors will have access to food trucks.

July 14 & July 21 from 5-9 p.m.

July 15 & July 22 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.

On Saturday during the peak bloom, Trophy Brewing will have a station and local musicians will be performing acoustic sets nearby.

July 15 & 22 from 5-8 p.m.

According to Raleigh Parks, more than 100,000 people from the region are expected to visit the sunflowers at Dix Park this year.

Where to park:

Parking during the weekdays is available at the gravel lot off of Hunt Drive as well as the paved lot between the Magnolia Room and Dawkins Drive (1800 Umstead Dr.)

On the weekends, visitors are welcome to use any parking lot at Dix Park.

What is not allowed:

Picking/cutting the flowers

Eating the sunflower seeds

Off-leash pets

Outside alcoholic beverages

Smoking or vaping

Weapons of any kind

Littering

Drones or other aerial devices (these are welcome on the Big Field only)

