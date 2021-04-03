Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

Talk about a level up: A classic "Super Mario Bros." Nintendo game has sold for $660,000.That's according to Heritage Auctions.The 1985 copy is said to be the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.This particular game was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift.It was placed inside a desk drawer and forgotten about for 35 years, but now whoever forgot about it is rolling in cash.The previous world record for a copy of "Super Mario Bros." was $114,000. That was set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.