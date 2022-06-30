supreme court

Supreme Court to issue opinions Thursday on major cases concerning climate, immigration

One centers on the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy, while the other concerns the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions.
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
WASHINGTON -- Although the Supreme Court issued the two most important opinions of the term last week, upending near 50-year-old precedent on abortion and expanding gun rights for the first time in a decade, this blockbuster term is not over.

Before concluding its term, the court will release two major opinions Thursday morning: One centered on immigration and the other concerning climate change.

A look at what remains:

Immigration: Remain in Mexico


The justices are considering whether the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era border policy known as "Remain in Mexico." Lower courts have so far blocked Biden from ending the policy.

Under the unprecedented program launched in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security can send certain-non Mexican citizens who entered the United States back to Mexico -- instead of detaining them or releasing them into the United States -- while their immigration proceedings play out.

Critics call the policy inhumane and say it exposes asylum seekers with credible claims to dangerous and squalid conditions. The case raises questions not only regarding immigration law, but also a president's control over policy and his diplomatic relationships with neighboring countries.

Climate change: EPA authority to regulate emissions from power plants


The justices will decide a case concerning the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, in a dispute that could harm the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions. It comes at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.

The court's decision to step in and hear the case concerned environmentalists because there is no rule currently in place. A lower court wiped away a Trump-era rule in 2021 and the Biden administration's EPA is currently working on a new rule.

But the fact that there were enough votes to take up the issue now, struck some as an aggressive grant, signaling the court wants to limit the scope of the EPA's authority even before a new rule is on the books.

