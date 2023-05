Firefighters in Surf City were in for a surprise after receiving a call about a cat trapped under the floorboards of a home.

SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Surf City were in for a surprise after receiving a call about a cat trapped under the floorboards of a home.

The Town of Surf City Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page. Firefighters said the cat became trapped under the floorboards of a shower after the owners had it remodeled.

Fire crews were able to lure the cat out, and it is expected to be okay.