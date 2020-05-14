Robbery suspect killed, Raleigh police officer injured after exchanging gunfire on New Bern Avenue

UPDATE: Raleigh PD confirms New Bern Ave robbery suspect has died from his injuries after evening shootout with an officer. The injured officer now recovering at WakeMed. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vKqAzN0ef3 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have confirmed that a robbery suspect is dead and an officer is in the hospital after a shootout Wednesday evening.A large police presence was seen in the area of Farris Court and New Bern Avenue.The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. Raleigh Police said officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a BP gas station. When they arrived, an officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect.Both the officer and the robbery suspect were rushed to WakeMed. The suspect, who has not been identified, later died from their injuries. The officer remains in the hospital.An ABC11 crew is at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.