DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A man shot by deputies during a standoff now faces murder charges in the death of his father, Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Chivalery Alexa Moore, 33, of Kinston, was charged with murder by the Durham Sheriff's Office on Saturday night following his release from the hospital.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.
When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home.
Deputy David Bermel fired his gun, injuring Moore. Bermel was placed on paid leave pending an outcome of an internal and SBI investigation.
Inside the home, deputies found the body of 60-year-old Willie Moore.
Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Willie Moore.
Chivalery Moore is being held at the Durham County Detention Center and is to appear in court on Monday.
The video in this story is from a previous update.