MURDER

Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man shot by deputies during a standoff now faces murder charges in the death of his father, Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Chivalery Alexa Moore, 33, of Kinston, was charged with murder by the Durham Sheriff's Office on Saturday night following his release from the hospital.

Chivalery Alexa Moore



Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home.

Deputy David Bermel fired his gun, injuring Moore. Bermel was placed on paid leave pending an outcome of an internal and SBI investigation.

Inside the home, deputies found the body of 60-year-old Willie Moore.

Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Willie Moore.

Chivalery Moore is being held at the Durham County Detention Center and is to appear in court on Monday.

The video in this story is from a previous update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingmurderDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
Scheduling hearing held for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar
More murder
Top Stories
Cooper declares state of emergency after snow, ice storm
Man accused of killing child, 2 women to make first court appearance
School Closings: List of business closures, delays due to weather
Open restrooms, trash pickup happening at Outer Banks parks
NFL player rewards homeless man who helped dig him out of snow
Massive snowball fight breaks out beside Washington Monument
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son
Papa Murphy's shut down after photos of sleeping employee go viral
Show More
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
One shot, killed by employee at Pineville mall
Firetruck gets stuck in creek on way to house fire in Buncombe County
Aho leads Hurricanes past Predators 6-3
Gunman opens fire at mall in Utah suburb, 2 hurt
More News