Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the 2800 block of Cheek Road back in July.Detectives assisted by SBI agents executed a search warrant Tuesday morning on a home in the 900 block of Oak Grove Parkway in Durham County and found Juanzo Raheem Verbal when he crashed through the ceiling of the attic where he was hiding.Verbal had been previously indicted on charges of murder, discharging a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with theof Damario Poole, 31, of Durham. A second victim was also shot and taken to a hospitalVerbal was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was later released from medical care and booked into the Durham County Detention Center.He also faces charges for failure to appear in court on separate offenses of DWI, speeding, and reckless driving to endanger.Verbal is in the detention facility with no bond.It's the second arrest made in this case. On August 19, detectives from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Christopher O'Neal Crews, 28.Crews was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, five counts of delivering Schedule II controlled substances, five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and five counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances.Authorities said in July that at least one person in a silver sedanjust before 12:45 p.m. while both cars were driving and released surveillance video of the incident.