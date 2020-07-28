double shooting

Durham man killed, another hurt in afternoon shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 31-year-old Durham man was killed in a double shooting Monday afternoon on Cheek Road.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 2800 block of Cheek Road just before 1 p.m.

Damario Poole, 31, of Durham, died from his injuries. Deputies said a second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Durham Police at (919) 560-7151 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhomicide investigationgun violenceshootingdouble shootingman killedman shotdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
Police looking for car linked to Edgecombe County double shooting
Woman killed in late-night Fayetteville double shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump tours RTP FUJIFILM facility
Video of car involved in Fayetteville mural vandalism released
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy on Wednesday
COVID-19 LATEST: 92,302 patients presumed to be recovered in NC
Single shot from Roxboro police killed man who had shotgun, DA says
Fayetteville laundromat shooter arrested in Kansas
Here's how North Carolina residents spent their stimulus money
Show More
Wake Research needs volunteers for trials on 2 COVID-19 vaccines
Durham bar gets into burger business amid COVID-19 shutdown
Tips to prepare for a virtual job interview
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Former UNCW professor's death ruled a suicide
More TOP STORIES News