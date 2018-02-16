Suspects in Lenoir County double-homicide identified

Shonquez Robinson and Tiquon Deonta Brown (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)

LENOIR COUNTY (WTVD) --
Lenoir County deputies have identified two suspects in a double-homicide in LaGrange, North Carolina.

On Thursday, Shonquez Robinson and Tiquon Deonta Brown, 24, were arrested and charged with two open counts of murder; one count of attempted murder and another count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies accused Robinson and Brown of shooting John Wesley Johnson, Jr. of Sumter, South Carolina and Roderick Wayne Gillette of LaGrange on November 12 in the 300 block of Queen Street.

Robinson was arrested on the campus of East Carolina University while Brown was already in custody in the Lenoir County Detention Center for murder charges from 2016.

Deputies ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement authorities, the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Double-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimedeadly shootingfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News