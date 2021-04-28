recall

Some S&W organic beans voluntarily recalled due to compromised seals: FDA

EMBED <>More Videos

Some S&W black, chili beans recalled due to compromised seal: FDA

Fairbault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling beans that may put consumers at risk of botulism poisoning.

The company is recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have compromised seals.

A compromised hermetic seal may affect the can's integrity, leading to leaks, bloating and bacteria growth that could include the bacteria that causes botulism.

Signs of botulism poisoning include paralysis of the breathing muscles which can lead to death if not hospitalized.

The beans were sold at Costco stores. So far no illnesses have been linked to the recalled cans. Consumers should return the beans to the store for a refund or replacement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallsfoodrecall
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News