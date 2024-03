Sweetgreen is opening its second location in North Carolina

An opening date has not been released, but Sweetgreen reportedly will take over the old Pieology Pizzeria space in North Hills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is getting a second Sweetgreen location.

It's a popular fast-casual salad chain based in Los Angeles.

According to Triangle Food Blog, the location will open in Raleigh's North Hills.

An opening date has not been released, but Sweetgreen reportedly will take over the old Pieology Pizzeria space near Chick-fil-A.

The only other Sweetgreen location in the state is in Charlotte.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007.