Southern Pines woman charged with DWI after crashing into NC Highway Patrol vehicle injuring daughter, troopers

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old woman is accused of driving while under the influence after colliding into the back of a State Highway Patrol vehicle that injured her 5-year-old daughter and two troopers in Wake County.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials said two State Highway Patrol troopers were initially responding to an accident along I-40 in Wake County. The crash left a disabled vehicle in the roadway and had to be moved with the assistance of a tow truck.

Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sentra, driven by Sydney Neilson Torrel, 28, of Southern Pines was traveling westbound when she slammed into the rear bumper of the officers' vehicle. The five-year-old was unrestrained in the car at the time of the collision.

Both Highway Patrol officers were transported to Duke Hospital with minor injuries and released a few hours later. The mother and her 5-year-old daughter were also transported to Duke Hospital with injuries. Officials said both are in stable condition.

Torrel was charged with DWI, Reckless Driving, MIsdemeanor child abuse, child restraint and failure to reduce speed.
