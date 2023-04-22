Highway 96 closed in Johnston County after truck carrying gasoline overturns

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck carrying 800 gallons of gasoline overturned in Johnston County.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m Friday on Hwy 96 North near Little Divine Road. Authorities said the right tire of the truck went off the road causing the driver to over correct before it overturned several times. Firefighters were able to contain a small fuel leak from the tanker.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Northbound of highway 96 remains closed.