abc11 troubleshooter

Protect your tax refund from scammers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Protect your tax refund from scammers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tax season is underway which means scammers are after your refunds.

The biggest scam to watch out for this tax season is the impersonation scams. This is where scammers send you a text, email, or call you pretending to be with the IRS. Remember the IRS does not take these actions to get a hold of you and demand immediate payments. Instead, the agency will send you a letter.

Remember do not click on any links or provide any information as scammers are trying to get as much personal and financial information to possibly file a return and steal your refund. If you're asked to pay in gift cards, wire money, or pay through a cash app, those are all red flags.

Besides these impersonation scams, you also need to watch out for fake tax preparers. CPA Aradhana Aggarwal said, "A lot of these scammers will claim that they can get you faster refunds, they can get your returns processed faster, and they can get you the highest refund. So whenever you get that, just make sure that those tax preparers are legitimate."

To make sure your tax preparer can file returns, check on IRS.GOV as every preparer needs to have a preparer tax identification number (PTIN). To protect your return, make sure the tax preparer signs your return and doesn't sign an incomplete return. If you're getting a refund, make sure it's listed to go into your bank account, not the tax preparers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighabc11 troubleshooterrefundtaxes
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Online tickets led women looking for male strip show to closed venue
Woman hounded by scammers after posting missing-pet ad
Before you scan, make sure QR code isn't a fake
80% paid over sticker price for new cars in January
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Man hit by car during argument at Raleigh motel
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids: study
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency: AP sources
Shell to stop buying Russian oil and natural gas
Child dies from injuries suffered in Cary apartment fire
Show More
Average Raleigh home price now more than in Atlanta, Zillow data says
US Supreme Court won't hear NC Republicans' redistricting appeal
Triangle drivers nervously eyeing soaring gas prices
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Former Wake County teacher charged in 2008 sex crimes at school
More TOP STORIES News