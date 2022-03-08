Former Wake County teacher charged in 2008 sex crimes at school

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Heritage Middle School teacher is accused of committing sex crimes at the school in 2008.Joshua Landon Jenkins, of Garner, was arrested and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.He turned himself in Monday at the Wake County Sheriff's Office.Jenkins, 48, was employed at Heritage Middle from 2006-2010.Authorities said the cases involved three of his students who were juveniles at the time of the alleged incidents.Wake Forest Police began an investigation in July when one of the victims came forward to report the alleged abuse.Jenkins is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.