NC teachers rally against proposed new pay structure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state's largest teacher organization is responding to proposed changes in the classroom.

That's as lawmakers consider a new pay structure that would emphasize performance over experience.

Later Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Association of Educators is set to speak out about this plan in downtown Raleigh.

They call the idea unpopular and a risky gamble for students.

This all comes as the nation faces severe teacher shortages.

As a solution to staffing issues in North Carolina, a state commission suggested standardized test scores, peer evaluations and student surveys would partially determine if a teacher got to keep their license.

Right now, experience largely drives a teacher's salary and promotions.

Supporters of the plan believe these changes would attract more candidates, increase pay and retention.

The North Carolina Association of Educators say they believe this plan lowers the standards to become a teacher and does not address the real issue of retention and recruitment.

Education advocates, teachers and parents are set to meet here on Halifax Mall at 10:00 a.m. to further address the impact this would have on public education.

The final draft of the proposal is expected to be presented to the State Board of Education next month. From there the General Assembly would have to approve funding for it.