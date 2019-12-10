DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at Chapel Hill High School know their way around and inside computers. A group of them are learning how to refurbish computers through the schools Cisco Academy.
Recently, the Cisco Academy students put the skill to the test by volunteering at the Kramden Institute in Durham.
A nonprofit dedicated to helping students and neighbors understand tech through education and access to computers.
Last week, at Kramden, the students refurbished 50 computers.
"There's a feeling of accomplishment where they realize there work, there attention and the fine steps they had to follow paid off," said Marshall Burkes, Kramden's technology and education manager.
It takes about four hours to refurbish, clean and test a computer at the Kramden Institute. Many of the computers go directly to students who don't have one at home.
This Durham-based company formed in 2003, when Mark Dibner and his son Ned refurbished 50 donated computers for Ned's classmates who could not afford one.
To date, Kramden has provided more than 37,000 refurbished computers in 83 counties across North Carolina.
All thanks to donations and volunteers.
"And it's like fun for me too. I'm enjoying myself and helping people out in the process," said 14-year-old Lucius Birkholz, a Cisco Academy student.
"They are learning real skills that they can use no matter what profession they go into," said Jennifer Walker, the instructor for Cisco Academy at Chapel Hlll High School.
If you would like to volunteer to refurbish computers or donate a computer to Kramden, they are located at 4915 Prospectus Drive in Durham.
You can call 919-293-1133 or visit their website Kramden.org.
Triangle nonprofit helps students rebuild computers for other students in need
