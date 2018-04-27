Mebane teen charged for allegedly forcing fellow student to perform sexual acts while the two were on the bus

(Credit: Alamance County)

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 17-year-old is facing charges for allegedly forcing a fellow student to perform sexual acts while on a school bus over the span of several months.

Police say it happened on multiple occasions starting in January.

The victim told police she was forced on multiple occasions to perform sexual acts on the suspect while the two were on the bus.

Both are students at Eastern Alamance High School.

Sy Alexander Ayoung of Mebane is charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense, crime against nature and sexual battery.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News