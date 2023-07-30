17-year-old charged after speeding past Wake County deputy, crashing car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was charged Sunday after speeding past a Wake County deputy and then crashing his car.

It happened early Sunday, about 12:30 a.m., on 401 North.

The 17-year-old driver passed the deputy at a "high rate of speed," and the deputy attempted to stop him.

The driver refused to pull over and eventually crashed into another car on Simpkins Road off Fayetteville Road.

The teen was taken to the hospital as a caution. A man inside the car that he struck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The teen driver was charged with felony speed to elude.

The sheriff's office said this is an active investigation and additional charges are pending.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood