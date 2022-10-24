Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'

The Fayetteville community is still reeling after the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. The shooting victim was the daughter of City Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville community is still reeling after the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. The shooting victim was the daughter of City Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin. Police are now investigating what led to the teen girl's death.

Members of the community say the shooting death has rocked everyone. Gun violence is a big and persistent issue in this area; people say they are heartbroken to hear this latest victim was taken away at such a young age.

Police say the 15-year-old was found dead inside of a home on Maitland Drive Friday evening. Another juvenile was involved with the shooting incident; authorities say they knew one another.

The teen girl's death is part of an alarming rise of shooting deaths against black women and girls being seen in the US. A study released by the Guardian earlier this year showed there were over 30 percent more shooting deaths of Black women and girls from 2019 to 2020.

The shooting victim was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools issued a statement saying:

"We are extremely saddened by this news, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. the district's trauma and loss team is at the school today to provide additional support to students and staff."

ABC11 has reached out to Councilwoman McLaughlin for comment. We have not received a response at this time.