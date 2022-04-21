Leesville Road student dies after being shot in head earlier in April

RPD identified him as Timothy Solas, 16. He was shot outside a convenience store in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue.
His death remains under investigation, No arrests have been made.
One Leesville Road parent told ABC11 that Solas "was a nice kid. It's just sad. it seems like a fluke"
That's a theory in line with what police told ABC11 on Thursday night -- that Solas was not the intended target of this shooting
Michelle Wells doesn't have a child at Leesville Road, but she is the mother of a 16-year-old.
"It's really sad and my heart goes out to his parents, to his family, but unfortunately it's the world we live in," Wells said. "I feel it's really disheartening that this child was murdered so it's just sinking into me because I have a child that age."
The shooting happened just steps from the Alamo Draft House and down the street from WakeMed. It was the second incident where a teenager was shot in Raleigh in the past several hours.
Solas had stopped at the store to purchase some items, police and the store clerk said on the night of the shooting.
Solas was a junior at Leesville Road. The school's principal sent an email to parents this week that read in part, "he will be greatly missed by his peers and staff. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time"
The school held a moment of silence for Solas on Wednesday during first period.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
