18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on New Hope Townes Drive off New Bern Avenue.
Police said that when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the chest and arm.
He was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released a possible motive. No one is in custody.
The case remains under investigation.
