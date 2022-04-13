18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting involving a teenager.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on New Hope Townes Drive off New Bern Avenue.

Police said that when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot in the chest and arm.

He was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a possible motive. No one is in custody.

The case remains under investigation.

