Teen seriously injured in shooting outside Raleigh convenience store

Just have arrived to the scene of this shooting in @RaleighGov. Police tell us a teenager was shot standing outside this convenience store #abc11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/VHzfPM0dl9 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 13, 2022

Clerk here tells me he was passing cigarettes through the drawer and all of a sudden this person got shot. @raleighpolice say the victim is a juvenile #abc11 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/prP0a0qqli — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 13, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was shot and seriously injured Tuesday night outside a convenience store, Raleigh Police said.Police cruisers blanketed the scene late Tuesday at New Bern Avenue and North Raleigh Boulevard in east Raleigh.The shooting happened just steps from the Alamo Draft House and down the street from WakeMed.Investigators told ABC11 that two men in an SUV might have come up and shot the teen while he was standing outside the store. Eyewitnesses told police that someone got out of a white car at a twisting turn that leads to Boyer and Waldrop streets and began shooting. Shell casings were found in that area.A store clerk said the teen had stopped in to buy cigarettes just before being shot.ABC11 was told, "it's not looking great for the victim."A police spokesperson told ABC11 that he believes the teen is 17 or 18. Police said they haven't determined whether the victim was targeted but described his injuries as "life-threatening."The shooting remains under active investigation. Check back in the morning for updates.