Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Josh Chapin
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A teenage girl is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh on Thursday.

"Our biggest fear at an apartment complex fire is protecting life and protecting property," Battalion Chief Stephen Page told ABC11. "We're doing the best we can there - it's what we do every day so we train on it. This is what we're here for."

The fire happened at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



"When I look outside, then I saw a lot of police cars and firefighters, then I went outside to check what was happening and I realized there was smoke," said Ana Gonzalez. "I can tell they were like reviving somebody - they had like the IV bag. I was just thinking ... I don't know ... I hope that person is OK because I didn't know if somebody was going to survive or not."

On Thursday crews were called to an apartment fire off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



Page said the victim was pulled from a bathroom in a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

The fire appeared to be contained to one apartment.



"I was kind of like scared - oh my God - I hope it's not in here because I didn't see first where it was," Gonzalez said. "It's a little scary because it could've been my building."

Firefighters are still unclear as to how the fire started.
