Texas oyster recall affecting NC residents, businesses, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that some state residents have been sickened by a recall for oysters from Texas.

A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

North Carolina restaurants and stores may be affected by this recall,

NCDHHS Division of Public Health said it is aware of gastrointestinal illness in North Carolina residents who reported eating oysters associated with this recall, and there have been numerous cases nationwide.

Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 area. If the oysters were unpackaged, buyers should contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX1 should be discarded.

Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can have a risk of illness. Some viruses that can be found in oysters may even survive the cooking process.

Pregnant women, elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk.

Anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache should seek medical attention. To report an oyster-related illness please contact your local health department.

More information about the Texas recall can be found here.