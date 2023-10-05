Tez Walker declared eligible to play football for UNC immediately

Thursday, the NCAA denied the most recent appeal to have Tez Walker deemed eligible to play for UNC this season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of denials, the NCAA suddenly and unexpectedly changed its ruling and will allow UNC wide receiver Tez Walker to suit up and play for the Tar Heels.

Walker is a transfer student who was projected to be the Tar Heels' top receiving threat. However, a rule change made after Walker enrolled at UNC retroactively made him ineligible to play this season.

UNC petitioned the NCAA for a waiver, but the NCAA denied that waiver earlier in the season.

On Thursday, the NCAA released the following statement:

NCAA staff received new information regarding University of North Carolina student-athlete Tez Walker this week. Staff determined the new information qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver. The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so.



"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards. UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process, UNC's own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."