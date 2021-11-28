RDU airport estimates 44,000 passengers on busiest day this week

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Whether it's the highway or the runway, Sunday marks the journey home for millions of Americans after Thanksgiving weekend.
Kensie Reynolds, 9, and her family had a successful day of traveling home after a fun week up north.
"We went to Maine because we wanted to see cousins and family," Reynolds said. "It was awesome."
She also said her family's flight connections at airports going to Maine and coming home were bustling with people, especially Sunday.
"I was shocked how when we came in. it was around like 3:00 to 4:00, and there was like a whole line going around the zig zag. And then it curved back around to where the luggage was," Reynolds said.
Sunday is considered by analysts as the busiest day to travel home after Thanksgiving. An estimated 2.4 million passengers will travel nationwide, exceeding Wednesday's record of 2.3 million travelers.
Judy and TW King from Nash County returned home from Atlantic City. They managed to avoid hiccups.
"We got an early start today and it was not bad at all," said TW King.
RDU Airport forecast Sunday would be the busiest day of the week with 44,000 passengers flying through RDU.
"I think today is pretty smooth, surprisingly," said Ko Dokmai, who is flying to Boston. "We were expecting lines of people and lines of cars coming to the airport, but it was painless."
As the Biden Administration pumps the brakes on traveling to countries dealing with the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, air passengers said they are not too concerned--at least not yet.
