Patient sings 'Moana' soundtrack during brain surgery

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman has the soundtrack to a Disney movie on the brain -- literally.

When she underwent surgery for a brain tumor, her surgeon had a unique approach to making sure he didn't cut too deep, CNN reported.

Why would someone having a brain tumor removed, describe it as "fun"?

Krystina Vied sang through her operation.

"One of Krystina's passions is singing. She loves to do karaoke. So we figured why not have her sing?" said Dr. Nitesh Patel, co-director of neurosurgical oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Patel, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, needed Vied to be awake and talking so he could tell in real time any effect the surgery was having on her brain.

"You know, it's funny; we started out with some Neil Diamond," Patel said. "And then I think Krystina didn't know too many of the lyrics so I switched over to some of her options."

And her favorite option was the soundtrack from Disney's "Moana."

That's not surprising, since Vied teaches young children. Singing was better than continuous conversation.

"I can also test her rhythm, her cadence, her pitch," Patel said.

Vied told Newsweek "it was like I was throwing my own little concert for everyone."

Towards the end of the operation, Patel said he started to notice some errors in her singing -- a signal it would be too risky to remove any more tissue.

Her prognosis is good.

