Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School

Thursday, Yale announced the former NC NAACP leader, Poor People's Campaign organizer William Barber will direct its new Yale Divinity School.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The former head of the North Carolina NAACP has a new job that's taken him to Connecticut.

The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.

Barber joins Yale's faculty as the founding director.

Because of his new position, Barber will retire as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he has served as senior pastor since 1993.

He will continue as co-chair of the activist group Poor People's Campaign.