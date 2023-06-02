Dallas United withdraws from The Soccer Tournament in Cary due to racial slur allegation

Dallas United withdrew from The Soccer Tournament Thursday evening after allegations of a racial slur during a match against West Ham.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Controversy embroiled The Soccer Tournament in Cary on Thursday when a team walked off the field during a match.

It happened near the end of the match between Dallas United and West Ham United. Dallas was up 2-0 when West Ham walked off the pitch.

Former professional player Anton Ferdinand, who is one of several former West Ham players that made the trip to the United States to represent the club, said a Dallas United player used a racial slur against him.

The referee in charge of the match told players he did not hear what was said, therefore was unsure what the proper course of action should have been.

"Due to the lack of action taken on the pitch, the players made a collective decision to walk off the pitch as a team in support of our player. As a Club, everyone at West Ham United stands shoulder to shoulder in solidarity against all forms of discrimination and abuse," West Ham said in a statement.

After the game, The Soccer Tournament investigated the allegations and determined Dallas United violated the tournament's code of conduct.

Dallas United withdrew from the tournament.

"In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player's accusation during tonight's match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition," the club said in a statement.

